MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. Washington can significantly reduce assistance to Kyiv if it is convinced of the futility of supporting Ukraine, Senator Alexei Pushkov believes.

“The most realistic scenario is a reduction in spending on Ukraine due to a reduction in the military budget while tightening control over the allocated aid. Its strong reduction in the future is possible in one case: if the United States is convinced of the futility of military support for Ukraine,” he wrote on Telegram.

However, according to him, the Democrats, who are in favor of pumping weapons and money into Kyiv, have “their own levers of pressure.”

Earlier, members of the House of Representatives voted to elect Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, thus ending four days of debate.

McCarthy has said that if elected, he would insist on greater control over military spending, including on Ukraine.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this background, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into the Kyiv regime, allocating tens of billions of dollars for this. Nevertheless, some Western politicians have repeatedly stated that military support for Ukraine jeopardizes the security of NATO countries: many states have already faced a shortage of artillery ammunition.

Moscow , for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.