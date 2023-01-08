The conflict in Tigray may resume at the suggestion of the United States, said the Ambassador of Eritrea

MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. The conflict between the rebels from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) and the government forces of Ethiopia may resume, as the rebels are supported by the The conflict between the rebels from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) and the government forces of Ethiopia may resume, as the rebels are supported by the United States , Eritrean Ambassador to Russia Petros Tseggai said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“The rebels are now weak, they can’t do anything, but they still have political support. All these years they were the “hands” of some Western countries led by the United States . Everyone did what they were told. to achieve, they need geographical changes so that they have access to the sea. So, Eritrea interfered with them,” he explained.

November 3, 2022, 14:31 Tigray rebels to disarm under deal with Ethiopian authorities

“They tell us that the Eritreans should leave Tigray… And if we are there, it is not the Americans and not Tigray who should tell us, but Ethiopia. We have relations with the federal government of Ethiopia, not with the provinces. So the Americans have not yet forget,” the ambassador concluded.

In early November, an agreement was signed between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray rebels to cease hostilities. The agreement provides for the disarmament of the Tigray forces within a few weeks. Other issues that were discussed at the talks included the restoration of the Internet and telecommunications in the region, as well as the resumption of the work of banks and humanitarian aid supplies.

The conflict in northern Ethiopia erupted in November 2020. Then the authorities of the country accused the TPLF, which dominated the political life of Ethiopia for almost three decades, of attacking a military base and launched an operation in Tigray. In June 2021, the rebels in Tigray took the administrative center of the region, the city of Mekele, the Ethiopian government announced an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels later claimed that they launched a new offensive, established control over part of Tigray and invaded the Amhara region. The previous agreement was reached in March 2022, when the Ethiopian authorities announced an indefinite ceasefire for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray. After a five-month truce, fighting resumed in August.