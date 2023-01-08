Russia could play big role in Eritrea’s oil production, says ambassador

MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. Russia could play a big role in the exploration of minerals and oil production in Eritrea, Petros Tseggai, the country’s ambassador to the Russian Federation, said in an interview with RIA Novosti. Russia could play a big role in the exploration of minerals and oil production in Eritrea, Petros Tseggai, the country’s ambassador to the Russian Federation, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

He explained that in the last century, with the support of the USSR, an oil refinery was built in Eritrea, but now it is already out of order and cannot be restored.

“And to build a new one – I think Russia will help us look for oil, we are sure that we must have oil – all our neighbors have oil. Ethiopia, Sudan have it. Why wouldn’t God give Eritrea?” – said the ambassador.

At the same time, he added that oil production is not a priority for the country now.

“Now the main thing is to develop agriculture in order to feed ourselves. And then you can look for oil. We have already mined gold and other minerals. Eritrea is rich in them, and Russia can play a big role in the exploration of these minerals,” the diplomat stressed.

He explained that in addition to gold and oil, there are deposits of copper and zinc in the country.

“We would like Russia to invest in mineral exploration in our country,” Tseggai concluded.