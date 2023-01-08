China reopens its borders after being closed due to the pandemic | News

After almost three years of isolation due to the coronavirus, China decided this Sunday to reopen its borders and will allow tourists and Chinese residents of other countries to enter the country without complying with the quarantine period.

The Chinese authorities indicated that they will continue to require travelers a negative Covid-19 test carried out in the last 48 hours to enter Chinese territory.

With this measure, China continues to relax some of the sanitary restrictions to deal with the coronavirus and that were part of the “Covid Zero” policy designed to stop the spread of the pandemic in the Asian country.

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, from January 8, domestic and foreign airlines will operate scheduled passenger flights in accordance with bilateral transportation agreements, and limits on the number of flights will no longer apply.

Before the announcement of the opening of the borders, thousands of Chinese citizens hope to return to the country. Thus, the first preparations have been seen at Chinese customs and border posts.

According to local media, the authorities have intensified their efforts on the borders of the city of Shenzhen pending the reopening with the neighboring region of Hong Kong, which has included carrying out drills, testing equipment and decorating stalls. that will welcome the expected influx of passengers.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



