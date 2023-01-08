MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. A quarter of British Army soldiers are life-threateningly overweight, writes Daily Mail columnist Sean Rayment. A quarter of British Army soldiers are life-threateningly overweight, writes Daily Mail columnist Sean Rayment.

“Nearly 40,000 out of 145,000 military personnel are overweight or obese,” the author wrote.

He also added that since 2010, 5,200 soldiers of the kingdom have been suspended from service in connection with this problem.

The heaviest fighter in the British army, who was ordered to leave the service, weighed more than 180 kilograms.

To combat obesity, the journalist reports, since 2014, more than 850 soldiers have been forced to drink a course of diet pills, while 60 soldiers have undergone liposuction.

“I believe that overweight young soldiers should be monitored very closely and if their weight cannot be controlled they should be removed,” Lord Dunnutt, former army commander in chief, commented on the situation.

Another officer, Ferren Morgan, said that due to the development of a body-positive culture, soldiers no longer considered it important to keep their bodies in good shape.

According to statistics, 39,536 soldiers are at increased risk of significant health deterioration due to being overweight.