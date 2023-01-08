World
Western countries are losing influence on Africa, says Eritrean ambassador to Russia
“In Africa, several countries have a point of view like Eritrea. Before, when the US and France dominated the continent, it was difficult for Africans to oppose. And now another world is being built, so now they can breathe freely. This gives many countries hope that everyone going in a good direction,” the ambassador said.
He added that the most difficult thing to oppose was the former colonies of France, still dependent on it.
“This is not a neo-colonial, but a direct colonial attitude. Now they think differently, young people demand a different attitude, and although African politicians were at the head of many countries, they have a “little colonial Europe” in their heads. I hope more countries will start this understand. Now the French will not have such influence as before,” the Eritrean diplomat said.
In his opinion, for many Africans it will be good.
“Now they keep all their deposits in banks in France, African countries were forced to do this during independence. The next generation will not agree with this,” the Eritrean ambassador to Russia stressed.
