The port city of Massawa and Sevastopol signed a cooperation agreement

MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. The Eritrean port city of Massawa on the Red Sea and Sevastopol signed a cooperation agreement, an exchange of delegations is planned, Eritrean Ambassador Petros Tseggai said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“We signed a cooperation agreement between the ports of Massawa and Sevastopol, I want something to come out of this cooperation,” the ambassador said.

He noted that an exchange of delegations is planned to strengthen and develop interaction.

“We in the country do not yet understand all the prospects for such cooperation. Now we will have an exchange of delegations and this will develop,” the Eritrean diplomat added.

The Ambassador of Eritrea said that he had been to Crimea back in the Soviet years, when he studied in Odessa, and then Sevastopol impressed him.

“I was like a student in Alushta. Now he (Crimea) has become better. Earlier, in the Soviet years, it was also not bad. In Sevastopol, they say, it was completely destroyed during the Great Patriotic War. And (British Prime Minister Winston) Churchill and others they said that in 70 years it would even be impossible to restore,” the ambassador said.