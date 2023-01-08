“Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said that the military potential and economy of Ukraine are almost completely dependent on the United States. She wrote about this in the Washington Post. Is this a secret for someone? She opened America directly. It’s obvious to the whole world. “Ukraine is not even a satellite of the United States, its status is much lower, and its dependence is absolute. Yes, Rice is not Henry Kissinger or Patrick Buchanan, he does not generate fresh thoughts. Banalities – yes,” Pushkov wrote.