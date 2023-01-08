World
Pushkov responded to Condoleezza Rice’s statement about the situation in Ukraine
MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. Senator Alexei Pushkov ridiculed on his Telegram channel the statement of former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice about Ukraine’s dependence on Western weapons, equipment and loans.
“Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said that the military potential and economy of Ukraine are almost completely dependent on the United States. She wrote about this in the Washington Post. Is this a secret for someone? She opened America directly. It’s obvious to the whole world. “Ukraine is not even a satellite of the United States, its status is much lower, and its dependence is absolute. Yes, Rice is not Henry Kissinger or Patrick Buchanan, he does not generate fresh thoughts. Banalities – yes,” Pushkov wrote.
Earlier, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Pentagon chief Robert Gates published a joint article in the Washington Post, which says that the Ukrainian economy is in ruins, and its military potential is almost entirely dependent on Western aid.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.
