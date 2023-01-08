Yellow vests reject inflation and cost of living in France | News

World

Yellow vests reject inflation and cost of living in France

The movement of the yellow vests mobilized this Saturday in Paris (capital) and other cities in France in rejection of inflation and the retirement reform promoted by the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

British railway workers continue strike in defense of rights

Thousands of protesters participated in the events. According to the Ministry of the Interior, around 4,700 people were mobilized, half of them in Paris, where the public events began at 11:00 local time.

There were also protests in Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Angers, Mulhouse, Strasbourg, Toulouse, Vannes, Vaucluse and other cities. The organizers planned to hold more than 40 events in ten regions across the country.

The demonstrators marched under the slogan “for social, fiscal and climate justice” and against the high inflation registered in the European nation.

In addition, they demanded that a Citizen Initiative Referendum be held, the suspension of article 49.3 of the Constitution (allows the approval of laws without a vote), that certain sanitary measures be repealed and that the pension reform not be approved.

In the opinion of the activist Thierry-Paul Valette, France is going through a more precarious and dramatic situation, which would justify the reactivation of the yellow vests.

The also referent of that movement denounced that the Government “is in denial” and that there are problems with the prices of energy and food, among others.

Other participants in the marches endorsed the thesis of the revitalization of this movement based on the current social scenario and the impact of inflation, the energy crisis and the retirement reform.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

