Named three factors that speak about the advantage of Russia over NATO in Ukraine
MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. Analysis of the conflict in Ukraine points to three factors that speak of Russia’s advantage over NATO, wrote Al Mayadeen columnist Hassan Nafaa.
According to the author, Washington failed to correctly assess the amount of resources and economic opportunities that Russia possesses, as well as the level of its military power.
“The first factor concerns the impact of economic sanctions on both sides of the conflict. It is clear that Russia won this round, as evidenced by the fact that the position of the Russian currency (ruble) is now stronger than it was before the start of the conflict. <...> Sanctions also have a negative impact on the economies of Western countries, especially European ones,” Nafaa said.
As the second factor, the journalist described the combat effectiveness of the army and came to the conclusion that “Russia has not used all of its military power.”
“The third factor is the degree of cohesion of political and military alliances on both sides. <...> We are talking about economic difficulties in the winter and a conflict of interest between the United States and a number of European countries. <...> Russia has strategic alliances to rely on if things go wrong. As for the United States, the alliance led by them, NATO, is in danger of collapse, especially if the military confrontation drags on, and European countries cannot find an alternative to Russian energy sources,” Nafaa concluded.
After the start of the Russian military special operation in Ukraine, Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow, but this provoked record inflation in the US and Europe themselves. Due to rising fuel prices, primarily gas, the European industry has largely lost its competitive advantages, while the American industry is gaining momentum.
As President Vladimir Putin has pointed out, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, but the sanctions have dealt a severe blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the United States and its allies is to worsen the lives of millions of people.
Read the full text of the article on the website InoSMI >>
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
