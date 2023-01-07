Media: Charles III ordered not to bring Meghan Markle to the dying Elizabeth II

MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. King Charles III of Great Britain ordered his youngest son Prince Harry not to take his wife Meghan Markle to the Scottish castle of Balmoral, where the dying Queen Elizabeth II was, the Daily Mail newspaper reported, citing an excerpt from the book. King Charles III of Great Britain ordered his youngest son Prince Harry not to take his wife Meghan Markle to the Scottish castle of Balmoral, where the dying Queen Elizabeth II was, the Daily Mail newspaper reported, citing an excerpt from the book.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is scheduled for release on January 10.

According to the publication, citing an excerpt from the book, Charles III “ordered Prince Harry not to bring his wife Meghan Markle to the dying Queen Elizabeth II, calling “meaningless and disrespectful” reasons.”

“Never talk about my wife like that!” Prince Harry was quoted as saying to his father. According to the publication, Charles III apologized to Prince Harry.

In September 2022, the Sun, citing sources, reported that King Charles III of Great Britain asked Prince Harry not to take his wife Meghan Markle to the Scottish castle of Balmoral, where the dying Queen Elizabeth II was.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK after a conflict with the royal family two years ago. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused relatives of indifference, constant pressure, and even racism. Since then, relations between the couple and the royal court have remained tense.

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, who ruled the country for more than 70 years, died on September 8, 2022 in Scotland at the age of 96. Prince Charles became king, taking the name Charles III, his wife Camilla received the status of queen consort.