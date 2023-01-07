Media: a man was killed in a collision between guards and prisoners in Myanmar prison

BANGKOK, January 7 – RIA Novosti. One inmate has died, 63 inmates and two prison guards have been injured in a clash between inmates and guards at the Pateyn prison in Myanmar’s Ayeyarwaddy district, Myanmar’s opposition news portal Ayeyarwaddy reported on Saturday.

The conflict between the prisoners and the prison guards, which arose, according to the prison authorities, due to the confiscation of a mobile phone illegally transferred to the penitentiary institution, escalated into a clash that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old political prisoner, a former hotel manager, sentenced to a long term under article about terrorism for participating in one of the local resistance groups to the military authorities, the publication reports.

Of the 63 prisoners who were injured in a clash with prison guards and the police who came to help the guards, nine are in serious condition in the prison hospital, according to the portal.

Citing a source in the prison, the publication suggests that the real cause of the conflict, which was not reflected in the statement of the prison administration and the statement of the military authorities that followed it, could be the ill-treatment of political prisoners by the jailers. According to the source, the phone was indeed confiscated as a result of a search, after which more than 60 political prisoners were beaten and resisted the prison authorities.

The portal reports that police from the crowd control unit arrived at the prison to suppress the riot that had arisen, who used batons and rubber bullets against the prisoners. At the same time, the deceased prisoner, according to the source, was killed by three shots in the head from a military weapon.

The Myanmar military authorities report on the riot in Pateyn prison, which is quoted by the portal, refers only to the fact that the prisoners resisted the authorities, the death of one prisoner and 63 wounded.

The Myanmar opposition considers as political prisoners all persons who have received prison sentences for acts of resistance to military authorities, regardless of the charges.

The portal also notes that of the 7,012 prisoners who were released last week under the annual Myanmar Independence Day (January 4) amnesty, just over 200 were political prisoners sentenced to three years in prison in early 2021 for participating in anti-government demonstrations. and political strikes.

In Myanmar, the military took power in February 2021, ousting the civilian government and arresting civilian leaders. The military accused the former ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party of rigging the 2020 election results and said they would return power to a civilian government once conditions were created for the resumption of democratic multi-party rule.

The mass opposition movement, which arose immediately after the military came to power, used the methods of peaceful protest and strikes in the first months, but after the authorities severely suppressed anti-government protests on the streets of Myanmar cities and the death of dozens of demonstrators, the opposition switched to armed struggle with the government.

At the end of 2022, the State Administrative Council of Myanmar (MAC, military government) announced plans to hold general elections in the country in August 2023. Also, on January 31, the two-year period of emergency powers of the military authorities, which were put into effect on February 1, 2021 for a two-year period, will end.