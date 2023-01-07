World

Head of Bayraktar: Turkey is capable of using UAVs against their new owners

MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. Turkey, if necessary, has the ability to send Bayraktar strike drones against their current owners in order to ensure their own security, Baykar CEO Selçuk Bayraktar said in an interview with TV100. His words are quoted by the newspaper Yeni Akit.
The businessman was asked what would happen if the country that bought the Turkish drones turned them against Ankara.
October 18, 2022, 11:59 Special military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian politician in a conversation with pranksters criticized “Bayraktar”

“We know that these are high-tech devices, and we equip these high-tech devices with software. Only those who develop this technology dominate the software,” the Turkish manufacturer said.
He also added that the company is in close relationship with the countries where it sells UAVs, and they do not have such expectations.
“Turkey has a strategic alliance with countries to which it sells drones,” Bayraktar concluded.
The Ukrainian media were the first to pay attention to the developer’s statement.
In 2018-2020, Ukraine imported Turkish TB2 Bayraktar strike drones. Since the end of 2021, its own production of this UAV has already begun under an agreement with Turkey.
Bayraktar is a medium-altitude strike tactical drone with missiles on a suspension. It is produced by the Turkish private company “Baykar Makina”. There is information about the supply of UAVs to Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Ukraine and Turkmenistan.
September 13, 2022, 08:00

Bayraktars are in danger. Why Ukraine goes into conflict with Turkey

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
