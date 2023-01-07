World
In the LPR, the number of subscribers left without gas increased to 13 thousand
LUGANSK, January 7 – RIA Novosti. About 13 thousand subscribers were left without gas supply as a result of an explosion on a gas pipeline in the city of Lutugino, Luhansk People’s Republic, the government of the republic reported.
Earlier, the LPR was informed about an explosion on a gas pipeline in the city of Lutugino. The fire has already been extinguished. The company noted that about 11 thousand subscribers were left without gas.
“At the moment, according to updated data, about 13,000 subscribers have been temporarily disconnected from the supply of natural gas,” the government of the republic said in a message on the Telegram channel.
