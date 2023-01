Advisor to the Prime Minister of Hungary announced the collapse of the neoliberal model of globalization

“The neoliberal model of globalization has fizzled out… The events of the 2010s, migration, Brexit, and the victory (in the US presidential election in 2016 – ed.) of Donald Trump showed that the neoliberal world order is no longer working as well as it used to, therefore, it is losing its legitimacy more and more,” Orban wrote in an article for Mandiner. In his publication, Balazs Orban noted that he outlined the main theses of the closed speech of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the end of December 2022.