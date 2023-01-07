Zelensky imposed sanctions against Kiselyov and Simonyan

MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. Director General of MIA Rossiya Segodnya Dmitry Kiselev and editor-in-chief of the RT media group and TV channel Margarita Simonyan have been included in the new Ukrainian sanctions list, follows from a decree published on the website of the President of Ukraine. Director General of MIA Rossiya Segodnya Dmitry Kiselev and editor-in-chief of the RT media group and TV channel Margarita Simonyan have been included in the new Ukrainian sanctions list, follows from a decree published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council adopted the day before. The sanctions are imposed for ten years, they include, in particular, the blocking of assets, the restriction of trade operations, the prevention of the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, the ban on movement within the country, the deprivation of Ukrainian state awards.

In total, the list includes 119 people, mostly famous artists, musicians, cultural figures – Nikita Mikhalkov, Philip Kirkorov, Polina Gagarina, Evgeny Petrosyan, Anna Netrebko, Dmitry Bilan and others.

The Ukrainian authorities are constantly expanding the sanctions lists, which already include thousands of Russians, organizations, enterprises and companies. Personal restrictions also apply against the first persons of the state, including President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the heads of the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, as well as State Duma deputies, well-known politicians and entrepreneurs.