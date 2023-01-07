World

Zelensky imposed sanctions against Kiselyov and Simonyan

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. Director General of MIA Rossiya Segodnya Dmitry Kiselev and editor-in-chief of the RT media group and TV channel Margarita Simonyan have been included in the new Ukrainian sanctions list, follows from a decree published on the website of the President of Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council adopted the day before. The sanctions are imposed for ten years, they include, in particular, the blocking of assets, the restriction of trade operations, the prevention of the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, the ban on movement within the country, the deprivation of Ukrainian state awards.
In total, the list includes 119 people, mostly famous artists, musicians, cultural figures – Nikita Mikhalkov, Philip Kirkorov, Polina Gagarina, Evgeny Petrosyan, Anna Netrebko, Dmitry Bilan and others.
The Ukrainian authorities are constantly expanding the sanctions lists, which already include thousands of Russians, organizations, enterprises and companies. Personal restrictions also apply against the first persons of the state, including President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the heads of the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, as well as State Duma deputies, well-known politicians and entrepreneurs.
December 30, 2022, 11:41

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry suggested that the West impose sanctions against Patriarch Kirill

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In the LPR, the number of subscribers left without gas increased to 13 thousand

20 mins ago

Advisor to the Prime Minister of Hungary announced the collapse of the neoliberal model of globalization

37 mins ago

Erdogan called on Greece to abandon “anti-Turkish” plans in the Aegean

2 hours ago

Condoleezza Rice spoke about the plight of Ukraine

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.