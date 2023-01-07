Erdogan called on Greece to abandon “anti-Turkish” plans in the Aegean

ANKARA, January 7 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Greece should abandon “anti-Turkish” plans in the Aegean Sea, and noted that Ankara did not have a goal to “strike Athens” with missiles.

“Greece must stop trying to infringe on the rights and interests of Turkey in the region, including in the Aegean Sea. As long as we are not harmed, we will not cause harm,” the Turkish leader said, speaking on Saturday at the opening of a number of facilities in South Turkish province of Antalya, Anadolu news agency quoted him as saying.

Commenting on Greek media reports about the threat from Turkish Typhoon missiles, the Turkish leader recalled that during the latest tests, missiles of this modification accurately hit the target at a distance of 561 kilometers.

“The Greek media began to write with concern about the range of the Typhoon, claiming that Ankara could strike at Athens. We do not have such a goal! Retaliatory steps can follow only if Turkey’s interests are threatened,” Erdogan stressed.

Greece says it has the right to expand territorial waters from 6 miles to 12 miles under the UN convention on the law of the sea. Earlier, Turkish foreign and defense ministers said that if Greece expands its territorial waters in the Aegean to 12 miles, then it will face consequences. Turkey says it will consider this a casus belli. On this occasion, the Turkish Parliament adopted a decision in 1995. Turkey believes that by expanding its territorial waters, Greece will practically block Ankara’s access to international waters.