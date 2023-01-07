World
Condoleezza Rice spoke about the plight of Ukraine
MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian economy is completely destroyed, and the country’s military forces have become directly dependent on Western supplies of equipment and weapons, former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former US Secretary of Defense Robert Gates wrote in an article for the Washington Post.
The country’s economy is in ruins, millions of its inhabitants have fled, infrastructure is crumbling, and much of its mineral wealth, industrial potential and significant agricultural land are under Russian control.
According to the authors, Ukraine’s military potential and economy are now almost entirely dependent on supplies from the West, which could force the US and Europe to start pushing Kyiv towards dialogue.
Vladimir Putin has previously noted that Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine, and the Kyiv authorities themselves banned it, “which looks somewhat unusual and even strange.” The President emphasized that Moscow does not seek to spin the flywheel of the Ukrainian conflict, but to end it. According to him, Russia has always been open to dialogue, if Kyiv matures before that. At the same time, Western countries are increasingly talking about the need for Ukraine to continue hostilities, as well as supplying it with weapons and preparing the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their territory.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
