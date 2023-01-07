World

In Dnepropetrovsk, a monument to the creator of the Soviet Airborne Forces Margelov will be demolished

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 6 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. The mayor of Dnepropetrovsk, Boris Filatov, announced plans to dismantle a monument to the creator of the Soviet airborne troops, Vasily Margelov, in the city.
According to him, the monument will be offered to be taken away by the Dnieper paratroopers, on whose initiative it was erected in 2000, already at the time of independent Ukraine. In the same year, the monument, created with the money of citizens and sponsors, was installed on the embankment of the Dnieper.
Yesterday, 15:23

Monument to Soviet party leader Tikhonov was dismantled in Kharkov

Margelov – Soviet military commander, commander of the airborne troops in 1954-1959 and 1961-1979, army general, Hero of the Soviet Union, laureate of the USSR State Prize, candidate of military sciences. In honor of him, this branch of the army was called “uncle Vasya’s troops.”
Earlier, monuments to Hero of the Soviet Union Alexander Matrosov, Russian scientist Mikhail Lomonosov, and outstanding Soviet pilot Valery Chkalov were dismantled in Dnepropetrovsk.
December 30, 2022, 17:47Special military operation in Ukraine

Bust of Pushkin dismantled in Kramatorsk

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 6 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Man killed in shooting at oil and gas company in Iran

23 mins ago

American spy: Russia has a serious advantage over Ukraine

1 hour ago

France predicted a “bloody massacre” in the United States because of Ukraine

1 hour ago

‘Yellow vests’ protest in Paris over rising prices

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.