In Dnepropetrovsk, a monument to the creator of the Soviet Airborne Forces Margelov will be demolished
MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. The mayor of Dnepropetrovsk, Boris Filatov, announced plans to dismantle a monument to the creator of the Soviet airborne troops, Vasily Margelov, in the city.
According to him, the monument will be offered to be taken away by the Dnieper paratroopers, on whose initiative it was erected in 2000, already at the time of independent Ukraine. In the same year, the monument, created with the money of citizens and sponsors, was installed on the embankment of the Dnieper.
Margelov – Soviet military commander, commander of the airborne troops in 1954-1959 and 1961-1979, army general, Hero of the Soviet Union, laureate of the USSR State Prize, candidate of military sciences. In honor of him, this branch of the army was called “uncle Vasya’s troops.”
Earlier, monuments to Hero of the Soviet Union Alexander Matrosov, Russian scientist Mikhail Lomonosov, and outstanding Soviet pilot Valery Chkalov were dismantled in Dnepropetrovsk.
