Man killed in shooting at oil and gas company in Iran

MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. One person died and two others were injured in a shooting at the Gechsaran oil and gas company in Iran, said the governor of the region in the province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmed Ravanbakhsh Deykhim. One person died and two others were injured in a shooting at the Gechsaran oil and gas company in Iran, said the governor of the region in the province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmed Ravanbakhsh Deykhim.

“As a result of the shooting … in the Gechsaran oil and gas company, one person was killed and two were injured,” ISNA quoted Deykhim as saying.

The governor said that the shooter was alone, he was detained, and an investigation is underway into the causes of the incident.

Iranian media added that the shooter was an office employee of this company. According to them, the shooting was caused by disagreements with colleagues at work.

The Gechsaran Oil and Gas Production Company, subordinate to the National Iranian Southern Oil Company (NISOC, a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company), is engaged in the extraction, processing and transportation of oil, natural gas and gas condensates. It produces oil at 18 fields, owns a wide network of pipelines with a length of 6247 kilometers for the transportation of oil and natural gas, three desalination plants, 11 gas compressor stations and five gas processing plants, including liquefied gas.