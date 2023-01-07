World
American spy: Russia has a serious advantage over Ukraine
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. Time is on Russia’s side: by the time another batch of promised military equipment can be delivered to Kyiv, it will already begin to suffer defeat, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said in an interview with the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.
“Unfortunately for Ukraine and the rest (Western countries. — Approx. ed.), Russia does not have to wait. <...> Moscow will be ready for battle before any of the promised weapons move from the presentation phase in PowerPoint to implementation in Ukraine,” he said.
15:53
The Ambassador of Ukraine to Britain announced the “incomprehensible losses” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in manpower
Ritter also pointed to the complex process of transferring NATO equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which can also easily become a target for the Russian armed forces during transportation.
“Now all this equipment is in a warehouse, so before it gets to Ukraine, it needs to be taken out of there, put into working condition, then shipped, and then Ukrainians are taught how to use it, and only then can it be used. It will not appear on the battlefield before April, May or June,” the military summed up.
Earlier, the White House announced that it plans to provide the Kyiv authorities with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Germany – Marder infantry fighting vehicles and an additional battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. The Russian Embassy in Germany condemned the decision of Berlin, the Russian side sees this as a step towards further escalation of the conflict.
15:15
The Germans started talking about nuclear war after the new demand of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has previously noted that Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine, and the Kyiv authorities themselves banned it, “which looks somewhat unusual and even strange.” The President emphasized that Moscow does not seek to spin the flywheel of the Ukrainian conflict, but to end it. According to him, Russia has always been open to dialogue, if Kyiv matures before that. At the same time, Western countries are increasingly talking about the need for Ukraine to continue hostilities, as well as supplying it with weapons and preparing the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their territory.
Against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass that began on February 24, Western countries, led by the United States, continue to pump Kyiv with weapons and help with intelligence, devastating and depleting their own arsenals. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stated that the continued supply of military equipment leads to an aggravation of the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine.
13:41
Pushkov explained how Macron’s decision will change the conflict in Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report