American spy: Russia has a serious advantage over Ukraine

Time is on Russia’s side: by the time another batch of promised military equipment can be delivered to Kyiv, it will already begin to suffer defeat, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said in an interview with the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

Ritter also pointed to the complex process of transferring NATO equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which can also easily become a target for the Russian armed forces during transportation.

“Now all this equipment is in a warehouse, so before it gets to Ukraine, it needs to be taken out of there, put into working condition, then shipped, and then Ukrainians are taught how to use it, and only then can it be used. It will not appear on the battlefield before April, May or June,” the military summed up.