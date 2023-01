Vladimir Putin has previously noted that Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine, and the Kyiv authorities themselves banned it, “which looks somewhat unusual and even strange.” The President emphasized that Moscow does not seek to spin the flywheel of the Ukrainian conflict, but to end it. According to him, Russia has always been open to dialogue, if Kyiv matures before that. At the same time, Western countries are increasingly talking about the need for Ukraine to continue hostilities, as well as supplying it with weapons and preparing the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their territory.