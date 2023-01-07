World

France predicted a “bloody massacre” in the United States because of Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. Serious debates may arise in the US Congress, including about the support of Ukraine after the start of the work of the House of Representatives in the new composition, wrote in Twitter the leader of the French movement “Patriots” Florian Filippo.
“That’s all, the US House of Representatives has been formed, and now it will begin large-scale investigations into Ukraine, Covid, Hunter Biden, corruption, vaccines and others! Now there will be a bloodbath,” he said.
American spy: Russia has a serious advantage over Ukraine

Members of the House of Representatives of Congress, following the results of the 15th round of voting held on Saturday night, elected Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker, putting an end to a four-day debate that did not allow the House to start working in a new composition.
The new speaker said he intends to stop Washington’s “wasteful” spending and the growth of the country’s public debt.
The post of Speaker of the House of Representatives is considered the third most important in the United States. Without his appointment, the work of the chamber remained paralyzed for four days, as legislators could not take the oath and, as a result, move on to the legislative process.
Medvedev spoke about the election of a new speaker of the US House of Representatives



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

