‘Yellow vests’ protest in Paris over rising prices
According to RIA Novosti correspondent, thousands of people are participating in the protest action.
Members of the “yellow vests” movement are protesting against rising inflation, a rise in the cost of living, pension reform and the government’s application of article 49.3 of the country’s constitution, which allows a law to be passed without discussion in parliament.
“In France, the situation is very difficult for the poor. They are deprived of the opportunity to be treated, pay electricity bills and receive quality food. At the same time, there is a group of exploiters who take everything, and the state protects them,” one of the supporters of the “yellow vests”.
Large-scale protests of the “yellow jackets” began in France on November 17, 2018 with a demand not to increase the tax on fuel and gasoline prices, then a number of other demands, both social and political, were added to it. More than 300,000 people took part in the first protest action throughout France. Traditional Saturday protests were often accompanied by pogroms, riots and clashes between demonstrators and police. The French movement of “yellow jackets” has become recognizable in many countries of the world.
December 26, 2022, 20:17
French doctors go on strike
Translation by RJ983
