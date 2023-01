‘Yellow vests’ protest in Paris over rising prices

Large-scale protests of the “yellow jackets” began in France on November 17, 2018 with a demand not to increase the tax on fuel and gasoline prices, then a number of other demands, both social and political, were added to it. More than 300,000 people took part in the first protest action throughout France . Traditional Saturday protests were often accompanied by pogroms, riots and clashes between demonstrators and police. The French movement of “yellow jackets” has become recognizable in many countries of the world