More than 2.4 million Romanians to receive financial aid for food in 2023

CHISINAU, January 7 – RIA Novosti. The Romanian government will allocate financial assistance in 2023 to buy food for 2.4 million citizens from socially vulnerable families, said Prime Minister Nicolae Chuca.
“In difficult economic conditions, we are obliged to help vulnerable categories. In 2023, more than 2.4 million Romanians will receive assistance in the amount of 250 lei (about $ 55) every two months for food,” Chuca wrote on Facebook * (an extremist social network).
In addition, about 4 million Romanians will receive $150 each to pay their energy bills. More than 400,000 disadvantaged students will receive over $100 in aid to purchase supplies and clothing in the 2022-2023 school year, and mothers with newborns will receive a social voucher worth approximately $430.
The prime minister stressed that the government is obliged to take care of all those in need in the fastest and most efficient way, without destabilizing the state budget and without stopping investments. He hopes that European funds will help to achieve this.
*The activities of Meta (social networks Facebook and Instagram) are banned in Russia as extremist.
Iohannis asked Zelensky to revise the law on the rights of Romanians

