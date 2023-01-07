World

Prince Harry’s “attacks” could harm the health of Elizabeth II, media write

MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. Britain’s Prince Harry’s repeated “attacks” on the royal family could have had a detrimental effect on the health of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Telegraph newspaper reports, citing sources close to the late monarch.
“It had an impact. She lost Prince Philip (wife – ed.), and then the constant attacks on the royal family by her beloved grandson really left their mark. At this stage of life and government, a person simply does not need this on top of everything else, ” – the newspaper quotes the words of one of the friends of the late queen.
Another informed source said he had “absolutely” no doubt that the allegations by the prince and his wife Meghan Markle against the family had an impact on the health of Elizabeth II.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK after a conflict with the royal family almost three years ago, refusing to perform royal duties. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused relatives of indifference, constant pressure, and even racism. Since then, relations between the couple and the royal court have remained tense.
Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, who ruled the country for more than 70 years, died on September 8 in Scotland at the age of 96. Prince Charles became king, taking the name Charles III, his wife Camilla received the status of queen consort.
The media spoke about the attitude of Prince William to his brother’s memoirs

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

