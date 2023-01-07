World

The Ambassador of Ukraine announced the incomprehensible losses in manpower

MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian authorities do not advertise the losses, but they are “enormous” and “incomprehensible”, Ukrainian Ambassador to London Vadym Prystaiko said in an interview with Newsweek.

“We are losing people right and left. We do not advertise how many of the missing are military or civilian, but you can imagine that the numbers are huge, indigestible,” the ambassador said.

He added that the fighting in Ukraine gave the West a unique chance.

“There are not many nations in the world that would allow themselves to sacrifice so many lives, territories and decades of development for the sake of defeating a sworn enemy,” Prystaiko said.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.

