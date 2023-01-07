France may withdraw special forces from the capital of Burkina Faso

PARIS, Jan 7 – RIA Novosti. France may withdraw its special forces stationed at a base in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou, Monde newspaper reported, citing sources.

“There are growing questions about the future of the military cooperation that France has so far supported in the country. According to sources, the base of the French special forces stationed in Ouagadougou since 2011 is being targeted, the withdrawal of which is being studied like never before,” the source said. newspaper message.

January 3, 20:41 The French Foreign Ministry received a letter from Burkina Faso demanding to replace the ambassador

According to a French official source cited by the publication, while the Cambuanse base, where special forces are stationed, was one of the gathering places for demonstrators in support of the coup participants at the end of September 2022 in the country, proposals were made to the new authorities of Burkina Faso about “reformatting and new conditions of cooperation”.

According to the newspaper, in the office of French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu regarding the publication in the publication Africa Intelligence with information that the withdrawal of special forces could take place in February, they said that this decision had not yet been made.

In addition, the newspaper writes, several sources said that, despite the increased frequency of jihadist attacks, cooperation between Burkina Faso on a defense agreement with France has stalled.

On Tuesday, the French Foreign Ministry confirmed receipt of a letter from the military government of Burkina Faso demanding that the French ambassador to that country, Luc Allade, be replaced.

At the end of September 2022, a military group in Burkina Faso, led by Captain Ibrahim Traore, announced the removal of the head of the transitional government of the country, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the suspension of the constitution in the country and the dissolution of the government. Damiba announced his readiness to voluntarily resign if the rebels fulfilled several conditions.

Burkina Faso, located in the Sahel region, is trying to contain a radical jihadist offensive that has been ongoing since 2015.