Pushkov explained how Macron’s decision will change the conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. The decision of French President Emmanuel Macron to transfer the AMX-10 RC infantry fighting vehicle to Ukraine could lead to a clash between Russia and NATO, Senator Alexei Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

“In itself, the decision of Paris to transfer infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine will not change the course of the war. However, it may become a prologue to the supply of other offensive weapons to Ukraine, which is fraught with drawing NATO into a direct military confrontation with Russia,” the publication says.

He added that Macron’s decision also says a lot about the mood at the European top and the degree of their bitterness against Russia.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron, in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Paris would supply armored vehicles or AMX-10RC wheeled tanks to Kyiv. In turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholzi, US President Joe Biden, in a telephone conversation on Thursday, agreed to send heavy military equipment to Kyiv. Germany announced its readiness to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Patriot air defense systems.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv by sending it weapons worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
