Pushkov explained how Macron's decision will change the conflict in Ukraine
“In itself, the decision of Paris to transfer infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine will not change the course of the war. However, it may become a prologue to the supply of other offensive weapons to Ukraine, which is fraught with drawing NATO into a direct military confrontation with Russia,” the publication says.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron, in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Paris would supply armored vehicles or AMX-10RC wheeled tanks to Kyiv. In turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholzi, US President Joe Biden, in a telephone conversation on Thursday, agreed to send heavy military equipment to Kyiv. Germany announced its readiness to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Patriot air defense systems.
