Pushkov explained how Macron’s decision will change the conflict in Ukraine

The decision of French President Emmanuel Macron to transfer the AMX-10 RC infantry fighting vehicle to Ukraine could lead to a clash between Russia and NATO, Senator Alexei Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

“In itself, the decision of Paris to transfer infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine will not change the course of the war. However, it may become a prologue to the supply of other offensive weapons to Ukraine, which is fraught with drawing NATO into a direct military confrontation with Russia,” the publication says.