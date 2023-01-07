Lukashenka urged to help the departed oppositionists who realized their mistake

MINSK, January 7 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the authorities need to take a step towards the Belarusians who left the country, who realized that their support for the opposition’s post-election protests in 2020 was a mistake.

“The time has come when we, representatives of the authorities, and you must take a step towards these people who made a mistake. And it will be in our opinion, in the Orthodox way, if we take this step towards. that they made a mistake. They should not be thrown to the side of the road,” Lukashenka said, visiting the church in the monastery complex of the St. Elisabeth Convent on Christmas Day. The words of the president on Saturday are quoted by the Belta agency.

After the presidential elections held in Belarus on August 9, 2020, in which Lukashenka won for the sixth time, opposition protests took place in the country, to suppress which the security forces, among other things, used special equipment and special equipment. The KGB of Belarus in February 2021 stated that the manifestations of protests had practically disappeared. In Belarus, criminal cases have been opened against a number of opposition leaders, including calls for the seizure of power, the creation of an extremist formation, a conspiracy to seize state power in an unconstitutional way, and an attempted terrorist act. Part of the opposition supporters left Belarus, mainly to neighboring EU countries and Ukraine.

At the end of last January, Lukashenka called on the opposition that left the country to return home, “repent” and be punished for their actions. The authorities of Belarus later repeatedly stated that there were such people. In September, Lukashenka said that there were many appeals from oppositionists who left the country after the 2020 presidential election and want to return, but the authorities have not yet decided how to weed out possible spies and terrorists. At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus stated that it knew about the creation of a paramilitary group in Poland and Lithuania, which, together with the Belarusian opposition, encroaches on the sovereignty of Minsk, actions to destabilize the situation in the republic are planned during the electoral campaigns of 2024-2025. The ministry explained that, “as conceived by the creators, after training, the participants of the formation from among fugitive criminals, representatives of diasporas and students studying abroad should return to Belarus under plausible pretexts” and subsequently conduct sabotage, terrorist and undercover work on the territory of Belarus .