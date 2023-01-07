The article notes that it was about SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile systems. If Germany , the United States and France have already announced the dispatch of armored vehicles, then Italy has not yet adopted a new, sixth, decree on the next supply of weapons to Kyiv, the journalist writes.

“Italy has at its disposal five active SAMP-T air defense batteries, as well as one training battery, which lacks a vehicle with launchers,” the author stated.

In his opinion, there is a slowdown in the transfer of Italian equipment to Kyiv.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation, the US and its allies continue to pump billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.