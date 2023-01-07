World

Zelensky calls US aid vital for Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. Vladimir Zelensky congratulated Republican leader in the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy on his election as House Speaker and called Washington’s assistance vital for Ukraine.
Members of the US House of Representatives, following the results of the 15th round of voting held on Saturday night, elected Republican Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker, putting an end to a four-day debate that did not allow the House to start working in a new composition.
“With the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. US support in all areas was vital to success on the battlefield. We count on your continued support and continued US assistance, which will bring our common victory closer,” Zelensky wrote on his Twitter.
Earlier, McCarthy said he intends to stop Washington’s “wasteful” spending and the growth of the country’s public debt.
Complemented

Biden congratulates McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Lukashenka urged to help the departed oppositionists who realized their mistake

14 mins ago

The United States turned to Italy with an important demand because of Ukraine, media write

1 hour ago

McCarthy vows to end US wasteful spending

2 hours ago

In Germany, spoke about the important lesson of Putin

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.