World

McCarthy vows to end US wasteful spending

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 7 – RIA Novosti. The new speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, said he intends to stop Washington’s “wasteful” spending and the growth of the country’s public debt.
Members of the US House of Representatives, following the results of the 15th round of voting held on Saturday night, elected Republican Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker, putting an end to a four-day debate that did not allow the House to start working in a new composition.
11:03

Zelensky calls US aid vital for Ukraine

“There is nothing more important than enabling American families to live and enjoy the life they deserve. Therefore, we are committed to stop Washington’s wasteful spending, lower the prices of food, fuel, cars, housing and stop the growth of public debt,” McCarthy said at the meeting. the House of Representatives.
He said the Congress should come out with a unified voice on “long-term challenges” such as debt and “the rise of the Chinese Communist Party.” McCarthy added that a bipartisan special committee on China is planned to figure out how to reclaim “the hundreds of thousands of jobs that have gone to China.”
The post of Speaker of the House of Representatives is considered the third most important in the United States. Without his appointment, the work of the chamber remained paralyzed for four days, as legislators could not take the oath and, as a result, move on to the legislative process.
Complemented

Biden congratulates McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Zelensky calls US aid vital for Ukraine

3 mins ago

In Germany, spoke about the important lesson of Putin

1 hour ago

Kevin McCarthy is elected president of the US House of Representatives | News

1 hour ago

Iran executes two accused of killing Basij member

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.