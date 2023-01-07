World
In Germany, spoke about the important lesson of Putin
MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. Vladimir Putin drew conclusions from NATO’s attitude towards Russia in the 1990s, writes Junge Welt. “Mikhail Gorbachev abandoned his ambitions and capitulated to NATO’s claim to control all of Eastern Europe. Putin has learned this lesson,” the publication says. At the same time, the article notes that the news about the delivery of the first tanks from the alliance’s own arsenals to Ukraine is an attempt to test in practice how much patience Russia has in order not to respond to NATO’s challenges. Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation, the US and its allies continue to pump billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
09:29
Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
