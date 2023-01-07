Kevin McCarthy is elected president of the US House of Representatives | News

After a marathon day of voting, Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected this Saturday as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, after convincing a sufficient number of far-right congressmen from his own party who refused to give him their support.

US House fails to elect its president

After 15 voting sessions, McCarthy achieved 216 votes to be elected leader of the Lower House, putting an end to the uncertainty in the legislative body.

In order to win the presidency of the House of Representatives, the Republican had to convince some of his ultra-conservative opponents in the Republican Party to support his candidacy, while making a series of concessions.

The abstention of six Republicans from the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus group facilitated McCarthy’s election, by reducing the number of votes he needed to be elected.

McCarthy’s appointment ends a grueling week in the US Capitol that began last Tuesday when, for the first time in a hundred years, the speaker of the House of Representatives was not elected on the first ballot.

I hope one thing is clear after this week: I will never give up. And I will never give up for you, the American people.

—Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader)

January 7, 2023

It is expected that among the first decisions of the Republican at the head of the House of Representatives will be to reduce defense spending by 2024 to 2022 levels, when it was 782,000 million dollars, going up to 857,000 million in the fiscal year. 2023.

The leader of the US House of Representatives is the third authority in the country, after the president of the country and the vice president, who also chairs the Senate, and the second in line of succession.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



