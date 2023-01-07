Iran executes two accused of killing Basij member

Two people accused of killing a law enforcement officer during the riots were executed in Iran, IRNA reports, citing a statement by the press service of the country’s judiciary.

“Mohammad Mehdi Karemi and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, the main participants in the crime that led to the unjust death of Seyyed Ruhollah Ajamiyan, were hanged this morning,” the Iranian authorities said.

In early December, it was reported that a court in Iran issued a preliminary sentence to 16 defendants in the case of the murder of an employee of the Basij (military people’s branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC), of which five were sentenced to death. Adzhamiyan died on November 3 during the riots in northern Iran.