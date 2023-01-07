World
Iran executes two accused of killing Basij member
MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. Two people accused of killing a law enforcement officer during the riots were executed in Iran, IRNA reports, citing a statement by the press service of the country’s judiciary.
“Mohammad Mehdi Karemi and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, the main participants in the crime that led to the unjust death of Seyyed Ruhollah Ajamiyan, were hanged this morning,” the Iranian authorities said.
In early December, it was reported that a court in Iran issued a preliminary sentence to 16 defendants in the case of the murder of an employee of the Basij (military people’s branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC), of which five were sentenced to death. Adzhamiyan died on November 3 during the riots in northern Iran.
Since mid-September, mass riots have taken place in Iran due to the death of a young girl, Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the vice police because of the wrong wearing of a headscarf. This event received a wide public and world response. Residents of the country blamed law enforcement officers for the death of Mahsa. Iranian women began to massively publish videos on social networks in which they cut off their hair and burned the hijab.
The Iranian authorities accuse Western countries of supporting the protesters, who in their media circulate messages of a subversive, anti-Iranian nature, and also call on the Iranian population to carry out revolutionary measures and overthrow the government in the country.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
