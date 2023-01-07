Report at least 10 injured by shooting in Florida, USA | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



A shooting was reported on Thursday night in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States (USA) in which at least ten people were injured.

CMIO.org in sequence:

US reveals details of drone strike in Kabul in 2021

According to local media, one of these people is seriously injured due to the gunshot wound received in the incident that occurred outside The Licking establishment.

It transpired that the shooting occurred after two groups of people started a brawl that ended with shots at the same place where a video clip of rapper French Montana was being recorded.

Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time

—French Montana (@FrenchHMonTanA)

January 6, 2023

“I was in Miami last night celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape with friends at a local restaurant. Unfortunately, we were in the wrong place at the wrong time when an incident occurred that left people hurt. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families at this time,” Montana said on her Twitter account.

Likewise, through social networks it can be verified that the rapper Rob49 and a bodyguard of French Montana himself are among the injured.

According to the non-governmental organization Gun Violence Archive, at least 1,631 minors died and more than 4,000 were injured in the United States in 2022. The entity also recorded 639 mass shootings.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report