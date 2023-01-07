Most Europeans are not interested in the conflict in Ukraine, said former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor on the YouTube channel Judging Freedom.

“Most Europeans want nothing to do with this conflict, and their governments are well aware of this,” he noted.

In his opinion, this is especially pronounced in the difference in financial assistance to Ukraine between the US and European countries. McGregor expressed the opinion that it is precisely because of the real attitude of Europeans towards Ukraine that Washington is forced to persuade its allies to increase assistance to Kyiv.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.