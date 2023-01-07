China announced the opening of a message at another checkpoint in Primorye

VLADIVOSTOK, January 7 – RIA Novosti. The Chinese authorities have notified the resumption of passenger traffic through two checkpoints in Primorye since January 8, Arseniy Krepsky, head of the Primorsky Territory Tourism Agency, said in his telegram channel.

He noted that “such notifications do not mean an immediate restoration of tourist exchanges between the Russian Federation and the PRC.” According to the head of the agency, it is necessary to obtain official confirmation of the operation of checkpoints for tourists and the procedure for processing documents for crossing the border with visas and as part of visa-free groups.