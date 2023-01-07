World
China announced the opening of a message at another checkpoint in Primorye
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
VLADIVOSTOK, January 7 – RIA Novosti. The Chinese authorities have notified the resumption of passenger traffic through two checkpoints in Primorye since January 8, Arseniy Krepsky, head of the Primorsky Territory Tourism Agency, said in his telegram channel.
Earlier on Saturday, he informed that a notification had been received about the opening of the Pogranichny-Suifenhe checkpoint from January 8, 2023.
“The authorities of China‘s Jilin province notified the Russian side of their readiness to resume bilateral passenger traffic through the Hunchun-Kraskino checkpoint from January 8,” Krepsky wrote.
He noted that “such notifications do not mean an immediate restoration of tourist exchanges between the Russian Federation and the PRC.” According to the head of the agency, it is necessary to obtain official confirmation of the operation of checkpoints for tourists and the procedure for processing documents for crossing the border with visas and as part of visa-free groups.
Passenger traffic at checkpoints with China in Primorye was closed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, the press service of the government of the Trans-Baikal Territory reported that the entry of tourists to China through the Zabaikalsk checkpoint would resume on January 8.
December 27, 2022, 11:21 Tourism
The Chinese Foreign Ministry commented on the opening of China for tourists
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report