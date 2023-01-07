World
China announced the resumption of passenger traffic in Primorye
VLADIVOSTOK, January 7 – RIA Novosti. The Chinese authorities have notified the resumption of passenger traffic through the checkpoint in Primorye from January 8, Arseniy Krepsky, head of the Primorsky Territory Tourism Agency, said in his telegram channel.
“The authorities of the PRC provinces bordering Primorye have begun to notify the Russian side of the resumption of passenger traffic through checkpoints. To date, a notification has been received about the start of operation of the Pogranichny-Suifenhe checkpoint from January 8, 2023,” Krepsky wrote.
He noted that in the near future the authorities of Primorye are waiting for clarifications on the operation of checkpoints and the conditions necessary for tourists to cross the border.
As a representative of the Far Eastern Customs Administration told RIA Novosti, the department is ready to open passenger traffic at all checkpoints with China.
Passenger traffic at checkpoints with China in Primorye was closed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
