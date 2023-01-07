FAO: world food prices break record in 2022 | News

Report This Content

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported that in the year 2022, the prices of foods that are considered basic broke records.

Cereals, meat, dairy products, vegetable oils and sugar increased more than 14 percent to 143.7 points in 2022, which represents 18 points more than the previous year, according to the monthly price index in the five groups. FAO Food.

These parameters reached the highest levels since the records began in 1990. However, the organization stated a reduction of 1.9 percent in December compared to November, due among other factors to the decrease in the price of vegetable oils.

The index of world food prices dipped for the ninth consecutive month in December 2022, declining by 1.9 percent.

Vegetable oil world quotations led the decrease.

—FAO Newsroom (@FAOnews)

January 6, 2023

“The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index averaged 144.4 points in December, 10.3 points (6.7 percent) less than in November and reached its lowest level since February 2021,” the entity said. while sugar and dairy prices increased slightly.

The rise in FAO cereal prices in 2022 is due to a number of elements, including major market shocks, increased uncertainties, rising energy and input costs, and strong global demand for food.

The head of the agency, Máximo Torero, said that “world food prices remain at high levels, with many staple foods close to record levels and with rice prices rising, and there are still many risks associated with future supplies.” .

“It is important to remain vigilant and to focus strongly on mitigating global food insecurity,” he reiterated.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



