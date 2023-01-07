Justice ministers from around the world to discuss strengthening support for the ICC

MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. A meeting of justice ministers from different countries will be held in A meeting of justice ministers from different countries will be held in London in March, and discussions are expected to expand support for the International Criminal Court, according to a statement from the British Ministry of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister and part-time Minister of Justice Dominic Raab.

“Ministers of Justice from around the world will meet in London in March to support the International Criminal Court, which is investigating alleged war crimes in Ukraine… the goal will be to increase the global financial and practical support offered by the ICC and to coordinate efforts to ensure that everything necessary to conduct investigations is provided and bringing those responsible to justice,” a statement posted on the British government’s website said.

It is noted that the meeting will be chaired by Raab and the Minister of Justice and Security of the Netherlands Dylan Yeshilgoz-Segerius. It is expected that during the meeting the prosecutor Karim Khan will also tell about the work of the court itself.

The prosecutor’s office of the International Criminal Court launched an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine on March 2. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said on March 11 that the court’s investigative team had begun collecting evidence as part of the investigation.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia categorically rejects Kyiv’s accusations of war crimes on the territory of Ukraine and recalls that it is not a member of the ICC.