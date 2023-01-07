UN urges to join efforts to combat child labor | News

Report This Content

The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, specified this Friday that child labor is a negative element for the advancement of boys and girls and an impediment to social improvement.

“Child labor is an enemy of the development of our children and an enemy of progress,” the Secretary General stated while warning that 160 million children are victims of this scourge throughout the world.

Likewise, the head of the United Nations Organization (UN) in a message posted on his Twitter account called to reunite forces to combat child labor, in a context where 12 percent of people in situations of forced labor are children and girls.

Child labor is an enemy of our children’s development & an enemy of progress.

160 million children are victims of child labor worldwide, robbing them of their right to an education & threatening their future.

More must be done to #EndChildLabour. pic.twitter.com/QHIQCxvMDH

—António Guterres (@antonioguterres)

January 6, 2023

On the other hand, more than half of these children are victims of commercial sexual exploitation. In this sense, the International Labor Organization (ILO), a UN body, estimates that in 2021 there were 10 million more people in a situation of modern slavery compared to the world estimates of 2016, where women and children continue to be disproportionately vulnerable.

“Forced labor in sectors other than commercial sexual exploitation accounts for 63 percent of all forced labor, while forced commercial sexual exploitation accounts for 23 percent of all forced labor. Almost four out of five people subjected to forced commercial sexual exploitation are women or girls,” the ILO said.

A specific case that also worries the UN is India, where 10.1 million children work. On the other hand, almost one in eight people doing forced labor are children (3.3 million). More than half of them are in a situation of commercial sexual exploitation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



