Pushkov ridiculed the nomination of NATO Secretary General for the Nobel Peace Prize

MOSCOW, January 7 – RIA Novosti. Federation Council Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on his Telegram channel on the nomination of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Earlier, Norwegian MP Christian Tübring-Gedde nominated NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg for the Nobel Peace Prize.
“This is a move! That is, the Secretary General of the world‘s largest military bloc, armed to the teeth, bombed Libya, participated in the endless US war in Afghanistan, provoked with its policy the ultimate aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis, and even admits the possibility of a direct military conflict between NATO and Russia, you look and will be declared the “keeper of the world” and the main “pigeon of the planet”?! This is the very embodiment of the “rules-based world” – “the world based on the rules” that the Western alliance wants to impose on the entire world community?” Pushkov wrote.
The senator also expressed the opinion that the Nobel Committee will finally lose the remnants of authority if Stoltenberg receives the Peace Prize.
The Nobel Peace Prize is an award in the field of socio-political and humanitarian activities. The decision to award the Peace Prize is made by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, whose members are elected by the Storting (parliament) of the country from among the Norwegian public and political figures. The Peace Prize can be awarded both to individuals and to official and public organizations.
October 7, 2022, 17:05
