Embassy of Venezuela in the United States announced the complete cessation of work

WASHINGTON, January 7 – RIA Novosti. The Embassy of Venezuela in the United States announced the complete cessation of its work from January 5 in connection with the liquidation of the “interim government” of Juan Guaido, according to a statement from the diplomatic mission, received on Friday at the disposal of RIA Novosti.
“We inform the Venezuelan community in the United States and the public at large that the Venezuelan Embassy in the United States and all of its officials have officially ceased operations on Thursday, January 5, 2023,” the embassy said.
According to him, the decision on this was made by the majority of deputies of the National Assembly of Venezuela, elected in 2015. “We deeply regret the impact this decision may have on our Venezuelan fellow citizens in the United States,” the embassy added.
In 2019, several diplomatic missions of Venezuela in the United States came under the control of representatives of Guaido, who was then proclaimed by the Venezuelan parliament as the interim president of the country. Official Caracas urged Washington to stop the “illegal occupation of diplomatic missions.” Against this background, activists settled in the building of the embassy in the United States, who declared their goal to “protect the diplomatic mission” from opposition supporters.
After the American authorities supported Guaido, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro unilaterally announced the severance of diplomatic relations with the United States. Washington, in turn, rejected this step, emphasizing that it does not recognize the Maduro government, and hence its authority to break diplomatic relations with other countries.
The Venezuelan opposition on Friday, December 30, at a second hearing, finally voted for the liquidation of the “interim government” of Juan Guaido, who illegally proclaimed himself head of state in 2019. Opposition leaders said that the resignation of the interim government is overdue, as the structure has weakened and is not fulfilling its tasks.
In Venezuela, in early 2019, massive protests began against President Nicolas Maduro shortly after he was sworn in. Juan Guaido, head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, illegally proclaimed himself interim head of state. A number of Western countries, led by the United States, announced the recognition of Guaido. In turn, Maduro called the head of parliament a puppet of the United States. Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other countries supported Maduro as a legitimate president.
