US accuses Russia of “using” ceasefire to regroup

WASHINGTON, January 6 – RIA Novosti. The U.S. is concerned that Russia could use the temporary ceasefire to regroup and then intensify its attack, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“We are worried that Moscow may use the potential pause in the battle to re-equip, regroup and attack again,” he said.

According to a State Department spokesman, Washington is skeptical about Russia’s statements about a temporary ceasefire.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said that Kyiv would not support the Christmas truce proposed by Russia.