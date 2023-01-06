World

The UN responded to the plans of France and Germany to transfer armored vehicles to Kyiv

UN, January 6 – RIA Novosti. The UN would like to see an end to the conflict in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter and international law, Stefan Dujarric, the official representative of the Secretary General of the organization, said at a briefing, commenting on the plans of France and Germany to transfer armored vehicles to Kyiv.
“We are regularly asked about the supply of weapons in one way or another. Our goal is that we would like to see the end of this conflict in accordance with the UN Charter and international law,” Dujarric said, answering a question about whether the UN Secretary General considers sending armored vehicles by Paris and Berlin a useful development.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron, in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, said that France would supply Ukraine with armored vehicles or AMX-10RC wheeled tanks.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agreed in a telephone conversation on Thursday to send heavy military equipment to Kyiv. Germany announced its readiness to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Patriot air defense systems. Shortly before the announcement of this decision, the Russian side announced a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine in the area of ​​the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
