The US House of Representatives again failed to elect a speaker

WASHINGTON, January 6 – RIA Novosti. The next round of elections for the speaker of the House of Representatives again did not reveal the winner, Republican Kevin McCarthy lacked five votes, the voting results show.

The procedure continues for the fourth day. Republican Kevin McCarthy, despite the party’s majority, from the 12th attempt did not get the required half of the votes of the members of the legislature.

January 4, 22:31 Biden joked about the election of the speaker in the House of Representatives

In the previous days, his election was hampered by two dozen members of the same party, who are called “an influential conservative group” in the media. On Friday, seven Republicans voted against McCarthy, he managed to score 213 votes, that is, only five were not enough to win. The Democratic faction unanimously supports the candidacy of Hakim Jeffries every time, on Friday one of the legislators was absent for family reasons, so the minority leader scored 211 votes.

Elections will continue until one of the candidates reaches the required 218 votes, and legislators have the right to put new names on the ballots at any time. So, the day before, former American leader Donald Trump appeared twice on the list of alternative candidates. Support for his candidacy was only symbolic and was limited to one congressman – on Friday, he had already stopped nominating the ex-president. According to the results of the November elections, the House of Representatives has 222 Republicans and 212 Democrats.

The current protracted vote is the 15th time in US history that congressmen failed to choose a speaker the first time, the last time this happened a hundred years ago, in 1923, and before that only in the period leading up to the Civil War. Only four times in all have more than 12 rounds of voting been needed. The most unsuccessful attempts to elect a speaker occurred in 1855, it took two months, 133 rounds and a change in the rules, the result was won by the candidate with a simple majority of the votes, since not more than half of the members of the House voted for one. The next psychological mark is 22 rounds, after so many attempts, the speaker was elected in 1819.