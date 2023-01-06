World
Biden will not go to the World Economic Forum in Davos
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
ZURICH, January 6 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden will not attend the meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which will be held in Davos on January 16-20, follows from a statement by the US embassy in Bern.
“Ambassador (US in Switzerland – ed.) Scott Miller will travel to Davos from January 16 to 20 to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum,” the US diplomatic mission said in a statement on Friday.
According to the report, the US delegation to this year’s Davos Forum includes Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher Wray, head of the US Agency for International Development Samantha Power, US Presidential Special Representative for Climate Change John Kerry, as well as several members of Congress.
At the moment, it is known that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso and Colombian President Gustavo Petro intend to personally visit the Davos Forum.
Yesterday, 21:29Special military operation in Ukraine
Biden did not want to respond to Putin’s idea of a ceasefire in Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report