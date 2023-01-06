World
Blinken clarified the amount of military aid for Ukraine and Europe
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, January 6 – RIA Novosti. The United States will provide $3 billion in aid to Ukraine and $682 million to European countries, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said.
Earlier it was reported that the United States will allocate more than $ 3 billion, the White House called the new assistance the largest.
“In the first week of 2023, the US continues to stand behind Ukraine and European partners, announcing more than $3.75 billion in new military aid. This aid includes $2.85 billion in defense stockpiles and $225 million in foreign military funding for building long-term capabilities and supporting the modernization of the Ukrainian army, and includes $682 million in foreign military assistance for European partners and allies to restock military equipment after it is handed over to Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement. Earlier it was reported that 682 million are included in the aid package of 3 billion.
“We will be with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Blinken concluded.
June 22, 2022, 17:18 Infographic
Interactive map of the special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report