Blinken clarified the amount of military aid for Ukraine and Europe

“In the first week of 2023, the US continues to stand behind Ukraine and European partners, announcing more than $3.75 billion in new military aid. This aid includes $2.85 billion in defense stockpiles and $225 million in foreign military funding for building long-term capabilities and supporting the modernization of the Ukrainian army, and includes $682 million in foreign military assistance for European partners and allies to restock military equipment after it is handed over to Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement. Earlier it was reported that 682 million are included in the aid package of 3 billion.