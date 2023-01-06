The Russian Embassy commented on reports of an attempted coup in Chad

MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. Western news agencies, with publications about an alleged coup attempt in Chad, are escalating the situation around the events of a month ago, RIA Novosti was told at the Russian Embassy in Chad. Western news agencies, with publications about an alleged coup attempt in Chad, are escalating the situation around the events of a month ago, RIA Novosti was told at the Russian Embassy in Chad.

Al-Arabiya TV on Thursday reported that the Chadian government had announced that a military group had foiled a coup attempt.

October 12, 2022, 19:43 Opposition leader Kebzabo becomes prime minister of Chad

The Russian Embassy explained that on January 5, the official representative of the government of national unity of Chad, the Minister of Public Relations, Aziz Mahamat Saleh, informed the public about the investigation of a crime committed on December 8, 2022 by 11 army officers in order to undermine the constitutional order and the work of government institutions formed on transitional period. The conspirators were promptly arrested and placed under house arrest.

“The statement says that the government will continue to inform the public openly and fully about the progress of the investigation into this case,” the diplomatic mission noted.

As stated in the embassy, ​​”the escalation of the situation around the event of a month ago was actively picked up by Western news agencies,” including Reuters and France Press, “and now Al-Arabiya is de facto playing a destabilizing role.”

“We would recommend focusing on the analysis of the factors of the external perimeter that affect the internal situation in Chad, and more carefully checking the information,” the embassy said.

They added that the embassy is working as usual.